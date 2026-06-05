Montgomery County crime: 38-year-old son charged in connection to the murder of his father

The Brief A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of his father, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 38-year-old Justin Blount has been charged in connection with the murder of his father, James "Mr. Jim" Blount. Officials stated that over the course of the investigation, detectives located additional evidence leading to the murder charge.



A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of his father, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Son charged in connection to the murder of his father in Conroe

Officials said 38-year-old Justin Blount has been charged in connection with the murder of his father, James "Mr. Jim" Blount.

Justin Blount (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

According to officials, they were called out to a report of a deceased person at a home on Trails End Road in Conroe on Tuesday morning.

When authorities arrived, they found 81-year-old James Blount with an apparent gunshot wound. James Blount was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials stated that over the course of the investigation, detectives located additional evidence leading to the murder charge.

Justin Blount was initially arrested on the day of the incident after it was discovered he had used his father’s credit cards without authorization.

As the investigation progressed, evidence indicated that he not only used the victim’s financial resources, but is also responsible for his murder.

Officials added Justin Blount was the individual who initially contacted 911, reporting that he had found his father dead.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to all our internal and external law enforcement partners for their thorough and collaborative work in advancing this case and seeking justice for the victim and his family."