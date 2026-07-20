Harris County crime: 3 men arrested after motorcycle pursuit

The Brief Three men were arrested following a motorcycle pursuit in Harris County last week, officials said. Cristobal Martinez, Aldahir Lopez, and Bayron Martinez were each charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.



Three men were arrested following a motorcycle pursuit in Harris County last week, officials said.

Harris County crime: Motorcycle pursuit ends with 3 men in custody

Cristobal Martinez, Aldahir Lopez, and Bayron Martinez were each charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies initiated a traffic stop on three motorcycles on West Sam Houston Tollway North last Thursday.

However, officials said, all three riders refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit.

Officials said with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support, deputies safely monitored the motorcycles until all three riders came to a stop at an apartment complex.

Bond for Cristobal Martinez and Aldahir Lopez was set at $35,000, while Martinez' bond was set at $75,000.

What they're saying:

"Fleeing from law enforcement only increases the danger to everyone on the roadway and will not prevent an arrest," said Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4. "Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support, these suspects were safely apprehended and are now facing the consequences of their actions."