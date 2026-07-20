Hundreds of wild hogs from George Bush Park creating havoc in westside neighborhood

The Brief Residents say conditions have worsened: Homeowners report feral hogs have caused extensive damage to neighborhood lawns in recent months and fear the animals could spread disease or injure pets, children or elderly residents. County cited limits on its authority: Commissioner Lesley Briones' office said it actively manages feral hogs on public lands but cannot legally trap animals on private property, urging homeowners and HOAs to hire licensed wildlife contractors. Homeowners want more action: Residents say they have seen little progress since the county said it was seeking professional trappers in late 2025 and are calling on elected officials to do more to address the ongoing problem.



Residents say all they've gotten from Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' office is lip service.

Wild hogs have westside Houston neighborhood seeking solutions

What they're saying:

In a letter dated November 10, 2025, the constituent support specialist for Briones' office tells a Green Trails homeowner, "Harris County Precinct 4 Parks leadership is actively seeking collaboration with licensed and professional trappers to address the concern as quickly and humanely as possible."

However, eight months have passed, and residents say the wild hog problem has gotten worse.

"It's terrible," said Melissa Glazer. "For the past two months, our neighborhood has been demolished by the rooting of the wild hogs."

In addition to the destruction, the feral hogs cause homeowners worry about them passing on diseases to family pets and even harming small children or the elderly.

Even though Briones office maintains it's actively monitoring the feral hog population, residents FOX 26 spoke with say they don't see that happening.

Homeowner Mark Garrison says scaring the hogs away would help, but no one is trying to do that.

Needless to say, homeowners are frustrated and want to see more from their elected officials.

The other side:

A spokesman for Harris County Precinct 4 said, "We understand the frustration and safety concerns our residents have regarding feral hogs, and we are actively managing the population on the public lands and parks within our jurisdiction. By law, our teams cannot conduct trapping operations on private property. We strongly encourage homeowners and HOAs dealing with this issue to hire a qualified wildlife contractor to remove the animals safely and humanely. Our office is fully committed to supporting our community, and we stand ready to connect residents with law enforcement and wildlife experts to ensure they get the help they need."