Cypresswood apartment fire: Man arrested in connection with deadly early morning fire

The Brief Harris County authorities have made an arrest following a deadly apartment fire that occurred early Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Matthew Atwater has been charged with felony murder, with arson as the underlying offense. Following further investigation, officials said it was determined that the fire may have been intentionally set. It was later learned that Matthew Atwater, who lived in an apartment with Andrew Atwater and their mother, was identified as the alleged suspect.



Harris County authorities have made an arrest following a deadly apartment fire that occurred early Monday morning.

Cypresswood fire: Suspect charged following apartment fire in Harris County

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Matthew Atwater has been charged with felony murder, with arson as the underlying offense.

The backstory:

Officials said the fire started at the Cypresswood Apartments near the intersection of Cypresswood and Kuykendahl Road around 1:30 a.m.

Gonzalez said when authorities arrived on the scene they found a building fully engulfed in flames.

Several residents sustained injuries: 40-year-old Andrew Atwater was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. A 3-year-old toddler in a nearby apartment also had extensive burn injuries. Several other residents were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

Following further investigation, officials said it was determined that the fire may have been intentionally set. It was later learned that Matthew Atwater, who lived in an apartment with Andrew Atwater and their mother, was identified as the alleged suspect.

Officials said they later learned that Matthew Atwater had been involved in an argument with family members earlier in the evening.

Authorities stated Atwater allegedly set the fire out of anger.

What's next:

Matthew Atwater has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Officials said additional charges are possible.