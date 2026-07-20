Father saves 3-year-old son from deadly Spring apartment fire; boy suffers burns to 95% of his body

The Brief Authorities have charged a man with murder and arson after an apartment fire in Spring. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed, and 13 others were hurt, including 3-year-old Atlas. His family says he suffered burns to 95% of his body and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least 90 days.



Authorities have charged a man with murder and arson after an apartment fire in Spring left one person dead and 13 others injured.

Spring apartment fire: Man charged with murder, arson; 3-year-old fighting for his life

What we know:

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Cypresswood Apartments, along Cypresswood Drive. Cell phone video from the scene shows the apartment building fully engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed an eight-unit building, leaving 25 people without a home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed, and 13 others were hurt, including 3-year-old Atlas. His family says he suffered burns to 95% of his body and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least 90 days.

Atlas' aunt, Raeanna Sandefer, told FOX 26 that the boy's father rescued him from the burning building.

"He picked Atlas up and had to run through a wall of fire to get out because that's how fast the flames came up. It went from the smell of smoke to just these flames. It all happened so quickly. They said it felt like just a matter of seconds."

Sandefer said her sister, Atlas' mother, and his two siblings were able to escape safely. However, the family's dog and cat did not survive the fire.

She said Atlas' father, Ian, is also hospitalized with severe burns to his legs and hands.

Sandefer has started a fundraiser to help the family during this difficult time.

What they're saying:

"He's in really, really critical condition. Over 95% of his body is covered in burns, so he's in the burn care unit and ICU right now. He is the sweetest little boy you've ever met. He's always so happy and curious. My sister shared with me that he is fighting really hard to pull through this, and he's not going to give up. We're not going to give up on him. We're going to keep fighting for him."

Dig deeper:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire may have been intentionally set by an occupant, identified as Matthew Atwater.

Investigators said homicide detectives learned Atwater had been involved in an argument with family members and allegedly set the fire out of anger.

Authorities said Atwater lived with his brother and mother in an apartment. Sheriff Gonzalez said Atwater's brother, Andrew Atwater, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Their mother was seriously injured.

Matthew Atwater has been charged with felony murder and arson. Authorities said additional charges are possible. He is being held in the Harris County Jail.

"It's just really sad. Unfortunately, I think eight families lost their homes. Lots of people are hurt. My nephew is probably one of the worst off out of all of them, so it's just devastating."

Authorities said six residents were taken to the hospital, while seven others were treated at the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate.