18-year-old killed, family member injured in shooting outside north Harris County cantina

The Brief An 18-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot outside a cantina near I-45. The 18-year-old was later pronounced dead. A 19-year-old allegedly shot the two men and drove off. Another person followed the suspect while giving details to 911. The suspect has since been charged with murder and assault.



A 19-year-old has been arrested for a shooting that injured another young man and killed his younger family member in north Harris County early Sunday morning.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Mexcal Cantina

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside Mexcal Cantina Pacifico near I-45 and West Airtex Boulevard.

When Harris County deputies arrived at the scene, they found two young men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them, 18-year-old Jonathan Mata, was pronounced deceased.

Mata's 20-year-old family member was the second person shot. He is expected to recover.

Officials say an argument broke out between two groups in the parking lot of the cantina. Someone from one of the groups, later identified as 19-year-old Juan Lopez, then pulled a gun out of a car and started shooting.

Lopez allegedly drove off from the scene, but another person leaving the cantina followed him while giving details to 911.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

Lopez was detained by Houston Police and taken in for questioning. Harris County authorities later announced that Lopez had been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at the time.