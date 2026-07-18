The Brief Officials say Yorlan Reyes fled from a Kingwood emergency room early Saturday morning. Reyes is said to be 5'7" tall and was last seen in his jail jumpsuit. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.



A Liberty County prisoner is on the run after escaping from custody at a Kingwood hospital early Saturday morning.

Liberty County prisoner escapes Kingwood hospital

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they've been called to help find 31-year-old Yorlan Rafael Reyes.

Officials say the Liberty County inmate escaped custody at the Kingwood Emergency Room at about 5:15 a.m. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says he fled from HCA Houston Healthcare off Highway 59 and Kingwood Drive.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Reyes was last seen wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, orange Crocs, and white boxers. He is said to be Hispanic, about 5'7" tall, weighs around 190-210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

No other information is available.

What you can do:

If you see Reyes, authorities say do not approach him. Instead, you should call 911 and report his location, description, and the direction that he's traveling in.

You could also call one of the following agencies:

Liberty County Sherrif's Office Dispatch: 936-336-4500

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dispatch: 936-760-5800.

More on escapee

Dig deeper:

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says Reyes is charged with Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material. He was brought to the county from Madison County on a felony warrant.

Reyes reportedly had a medical emergency early Saturday and was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare in Kingwood. He then allegedly fled from a Liberty County correctional officer at the hospital.