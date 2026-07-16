The Brief A man was pronounced dead outside a home on Boyce Street. Another man was allegedly seen leaving the scene. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man has died and another is on the run after a shooting was reported overnight in an east Houston neighborhood.

Houston Denver Harbor: Shooting victim killed

What we know:

Houston Police say a shooting report came in at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to a home on Boyce Street, near I-10 and Lanthrop Street, and found a man with gunshot wounds outside his vehicle in the driveway. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neighbors allegedly heard some sort of disturbance in the driveway earlier that morning before shots were fired. Officials tell FOX 26 that a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victim is 64 years old, but his name will not be released until his loved ones have been notified.

There is no description of any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)