Harris County grand jury revives murder charge against man accused in shooting

The Brief Jaime Garcia was indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge. This comes just days after a magistrate judge found there wasn't probable cause to hold him in the case. He is also charged with murder in a separate case.



A Harris County grand jury has formally indicted a man on a murder charge just days after a magistrate judge ruled that there wasn’t probable cause to keep him jailed in the case.

The indictment filed Tuesday revives the murder charge against 32-year-old Jaime Garcia for the May 26 shooting death of Francisco Navarro.

Francisco Navarro killed on Patch Street

The backstory:

On May 26, Francisco Navarro was found shot to death in an SUV in the 1300 block of Patch, just south of I-10 and west of Beltway 8 in far east Harris County.

Passing motorists discovered the scene around 7:30 a.m., but investigators believe the shooting took place several hours before.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said the person who shot Navarro was in the vehicle with him and then fled after.

On July 9, Garcia was charged with murder. The sheriff’s office said the motive behind the shooting was not known.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

Probable cause hearing & grand jury

An initial probable cause hearing was held for Garcia on July 11 in the Patch shooting case. Usually during a probable cause hearing, a magistrate will determine if there is sufficient evidence to hold the defendant and set bond.

However, the magistrate found that there was not probable cause to hold him. In that case, law enforcement is ordered to release the defendant immediately.

However, Garcia was still held in jail on another charge in an unrelated case, and the district attorney's office said they were exploring other avenues to refile the case.

On July 14, a grand jury indicted Garcia, meaning he is once again facing the murder charge.

Suspect accused in murder of repairman

Dig deeper:

Garcia is also in jail in a second case. He is charged with murder in the death of Christopher Walsh on July 3.

Walsh, a repairman, had gone to a home on Crathie Drive in Atascocita to fix a water leak. His sister contacted deputies when Walsh didn’t return home to pick up his kids.

Deputies entered the home on Crathie and found Walsh dead, apparently having been shot.

The sheriff’s office says Garcia, the son of the homeowner, was supposed to be meeting with the repair service at the house. Garcia allegedly shot and killed Walsh, but authorities have not identified a motive.

Garcia was later arrested and charged. The court did find probable cause in the case, and he is currently being held without bond until a future hearing.