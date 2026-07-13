Montgomery County shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Montgomery County shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder
What we know:
Authorities said deputies received two 911 calls at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday stating callers had found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as 16-year-old Alexander Guevara, was suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Bobolink Drive and Northern Flicker Trail in Conroe.
Following what officials described as an extensive investigation, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, in consultation with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, charged 17-year-old Messiah Archuleta with murder the next day.
Messiah Archuleta
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting was not released by authorities.
The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office