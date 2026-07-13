Montgomery County shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

The Brief A 17-year-old was charged with murder in the July 9 shooting death of 16-year-old Alexander Guevara. Deputies responded after receiving two 911 calls reporting a teenager with a gunshot wound on Northern Flicker Trail. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active.



A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery County shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder

What we know:

Authorities said deputies received two 911 calls at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday stating callers had found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as 16-year-old Alexander Guevara, was suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Bobolink Drive and Northern Flicker Trail in Conroe.

Following what officials described as an extensive investigation, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, in consultation with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, charged 17-year-old Messiah Archuleta with murder the next day.

Messiah Archuleta

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting was not released by authorities.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.