NE Houston: Deadly crash shuts down Eastex Freeway exit to Beltway 8

A double-fatal crash has closed off the Eastex Freeway exit ramp to Beltway 8 coming into Greater Houston.

Traffic alert: Deadly crash on I-69 to Beltway 8

What they're saying:

Officials say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-69 around the exit ramp to Beltway 8, near the Humble area.

Houston Police confirmed two people were killed in the crash. It was reported at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Other details about the crash are not available at this time.

Police did not give an estimate on when the exit would reopen.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.