NE Houston: Deadly crash shuts down Eastex Freeway exit to Beltway 8
HOUSTON - A double-fatal crash has closed off the Eastex Freeway exit ramp to Beltway 8 coming into Greater Houston.
Traffic alert: Deadly crash on I-69 to Beltway 8
What they're saying:
Officials say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-69 around the exit ramp to Beltway 8, near the Humble area.
Houston Police confirmed two people were killed in the crash. It was reported at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Other details about the crash are not available at this time.
Police did not give an estimate on when the exit would reopen.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police