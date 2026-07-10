Houston mayor says ICE is out of control, states all Houstonians should be concerned

The Brief Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare will do everything within all resources to pursue an independent and transparent investigation. Whitmire says the FBI has all the evidence: the van, the passengers, and the deceased. An attorney for two of the passengers says he fears they will be pressured to self-deport. According to that attorney, statements given by those passengers contradict what ICE agents say happened.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare will do everything within their resources to pursue an independent and transparent investigation following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent on Tuesday.

Houston ICE shooting: Houston Mayor pushing for evidence to be shared with HPD

What we know:

Whitmire says the FBI has all the evidence: the van, the passengers, and the deceased.

An attorney for two of the passengers says he fears they will be pressured to self-deport.

According to that attorney, statements given by those passengers contradict what ICE agents say happened.

The mayor wants the feds to share the evidence with HPD.

What they're saying:

"I was Chairman of Criminal Justice in Austin for 30 years, involving many investigations of oversight reviews of police action," Whitmire said. "In those 30 years, which included the tragedy of Sandra Bland, Joe Campos Torres, and I could list many more, none are more egregious than the one ICE brought to Houston Tuesday morning."

"There were no markings on the car, there was no siren, no lights, no cherry top," said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. "Put yourself in their shoes, what would you have done."

Police Chief Noe Diaz says he's meeting with agents from Houston's FBI office on Tuesday.