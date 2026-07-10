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Houston mayor says ICE is out of control, states all Houstonians should be concerned

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated July 10, 2026 10:38 PM CDT Published July 10, 2026 8:29 PM CDT
Houston Mayor John Whitmire blasts "Out of Control" ICE
Houston Mayor John Whitmire blasts "Out of Control" ICE

Houston Mayor John Whitmire blasts "Out of Control" ICE

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare will do everything within their resources to pursue an independent and transparent investigation following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent on Tuesday. 

The Brief

    • Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare will do everything within all resources to pursue an independent and transparent investigation.
    • Whitmire says the FBI has all the evidence: the van, the passengers, and the deceased.
    • An attorney for two of the passengers says he fears they will be pressured to self-deport. According to that attorney, statements given by those passengers contradict what ICE agents say happened.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare will do everything within their resources to pursue an independent and transparent investigation following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent on Tuesday. 

Houston ICE shooting: Houston Mayor pushing for evidence to be shared with HPD

What we know:

Whitmire says the FBI has all the evidence: the van, the passengers, and the deceased.

Breaking down the ICE shooting timeline
Breaking down the ICE shooting timeline

Breaking down the ICE shooting timeline

FOX 26 is breaking down the timeline before the deadly shooting involving ICE in Houston. FOX 26's Karys Belger explains. 

An attorney for two of the passengers says he fears they will be pressured to self-deport. 

According to that attorney, statements given by those passengers contradict what ICE agents say happened.

The mayor wants the feds to share the evidence with HPD.

What they're saying:

"I was Chairman of Criminal Justice in Austin for 30 years, involving many investigations of oversight reviews of police action," Whitmire said. "In those 30 years, which included the tragedy of Sandra Bland, Joe Campos Torres, and I could list many more, none are more egregious than the one ICE brought to Houston Tuesday morning."

FULL VIDEO: Houston Mayor, officials address deadly Houston ICE shooting
FULL VIDEO: Houston Mayor, officials address deadly Houston ICE shooting

FULL VIDEO: Houston Mayor, officials address deadly Houston ICE shooting

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, along with Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz, and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hold a news conference on Friday afternoon following the deadly shooting involving an ICE agent earlier this week. 

"There were no markings on the car, there was no siren, no lights, no cherry top," said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. "Put yourself in their shoes, what would you have done."

Police Chief Noe Diaz says he's meeting with agents from Houston's FBI office on Tuesday.

The Source: Houston Mayor John Whitmire news conference on Friday

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