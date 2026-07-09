3 defendants released on PR Bonds after competency rulings now wanted after missing court

The Brief Three defendants charged with violent felonies were released on personal recognizance bonds after being found competent to stand trial following treatment at Vernon State Hospital. All three were placed in residential halfway houses, later failed to appear in court, and are now wanted on outstanding warrants. One of the cases involves Juan Tovar, who is charged with arson and accused in court documents of setting multiple fires, including one near homes and businesses.



Three defendants charged with violent felony offenses are now wanted after being released on personal recognizance bonds following competency restoration at Vernon State Hospital.

Breaking Bond: 3 defendants released on PR bonds now wanted after missing court

What we know:

Defendants found incompetent to stand trial are sent to Vernon State Hospital.

Months later, they are deemed competent and released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

What they're saying:

"And sent to one of these residential halfway houses that you and I have talked about for years," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "These halfway houses are in neighborhoods and residents have no clue that five, sometimes 10, individuals convicted of felony crimes, including sex offenders, are basically living there court ordered."

We found three cases involving defendants charged with violent crimes.

After spending less than a year at Vernon State Hospital, they were all released on PR bonds. All three were sent to live in residential halfway houses and are all now wanted after failing to return to court.

The most disturbing case is Juan Tovar, who is charged with arson.

According to court documents, Tovar has set fires all over the city. He's accused of setting fires in the 3100 block of Canal that were 100 feet away from homes and businesses.

Tovar, along with Joseph Hayden and Lewis Adams, were released on PR bonds after being found competent. Their bond conditions do not include ankle monitors.

To our knowledge, no agency is actively searching for them.