Lamar CISD to open new Career and Technical Education Center, preparing students for workforce

The Brief Lamar Consolidated ISD's new Career and Technical Education Center will open on August 11 in Rosenberg. The center will give students hands-on training, industry certifications and college credits. Local leaders say it will also help students develop skills for jobs that are already in demand.



Lamar Consolidated ISD will open its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center in Rosenberg next month, designed to help prepare students for careers after high school.

Lamar CISD to open new CTE Center in August

What we know:

District and local leaders say the new center will connect students with real-world job opportunities while giving them a head start on their futures.

The Lamar CISD Career and Technical Education Center will welcome students for the first time when the new school year begins on August 11.

The center will offer a wide range of programs, including culinary arts, plumbing, automotive technology, drones, digital communications, graphic design, cosmetology, dental, pharmacy and robotics.

"Students will learn in environments that mirror what they will really see in the workplace by using high-tech equipment and technology," said Dr. Kayse Lazar, Executive Director of Career and Technical Education for Lamar CISD. "We'll also partner very closely with industry where students will get work-based learning experience. They'll have opportunities to participate in internships, experience the real world and hopefully be set up with a job upon graduation."

District leaders say any Lamar CISD junior or senior enrolled in a qualifying course will be able to attend the CTE Center after meeting the requirements in beginner classes at their home high school. They expect the facility will serve about 1,800 students each year.

Local leaders say the center will help students develop skills for jobs that are already in demand while also supporting the community's workforce needs.

"The district did a good job listening to the community and asking what types of jobs are available and how we as a school district can partner with businesses to create programs that train students to step directly into the workforce," said Melissa Toon, President of the Central Fort Bend Chamber. "It's really important to our community because you don't want to train students for jobs that don't exist."

Students will also have the opportunity to earn industry certifications and college credits while still in high school.

"This is not just a building," Lazar said. "It's a place for students to recognize what their passions are and realize what possibilities are out there for them."

What's next:

The Career and Technical Education Center will officially open on the first day of school, August 11.