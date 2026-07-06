The Brief Texas health officials are warning residents about Cyclospora, a widespread parasite causing severe stomach cramping and diarrhea. Contaminated foods like fresh lettuce and fruit have been to blame. Other parasitic infections are being detected and we're told pork and bottom-feeding fish, along with poor hand hygiene, are primary culprits behind the spike in those infections.



Texas is currently facing a surge in Cyclospora infections, a parasite known to cause severe gastrointestinal distress. Other parasitic infections have been on the rise as well.

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself.

Where do parasites come from?

Parasites routinely enter the human body through contaminated water, unwashed hands, and food. While many livestock carry organisms, experts with Sava LifeCare say their research shows that under-microscope analysis reveals that pork and bottom-feeding fish like tilapia are among the highest-risk foods for introducing parasites to humans.

"Under the microscopes we found that pork is one of the biggest things to infest your body with parasites. Our gut wall lining is only one cell wall thick, so when you have all these holes or leaky gut, now these organisms have traveled through the gut lining, and now it's just infiltrating the entire human body. You've got to remember that if you have a lot of grains, pastas, tortillas, it goes over to glucose, so even if you don't have a lot of sweets, you're getting it from that, so you starve them. When you bind products that have something like black walnut hulls, it can kill them" Kiro said.

Why you should care:

While many people associate parasitic infections with international travel, local populations can be vulnerable as well. Kiro tells us common medications like antibiotics can compromise the gut lining, creating a "leaky gut" that allows these microscopic organisms to escape the intestines and travel freely through the entire vascular system.

Treating parasites

Local perspective:

With Cyclospora actively circulating across Texas, local health experts are urging families to consider seeking medical help if the symptoms don't go away within a week.

What you can do:

If diagnosed with parasites, Kiro suggests the importance of starving parasites by eliminating sweets and simple carbohydrates like tortillas, pasta, and grains that convert into glucose. Additionally, incorporating natural ingredients like garlic, clove powder, and a supplement that contains something like black walnut hulls to help destroy them.

Dig deeper:

Sava LifeCare offers free information about parasites by calling 1-800-452-2324or for more info: https://savalifecare.com