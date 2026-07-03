Mother, 2 kids killed in suspected murder-suicide at Braeswood hotel

A mother and her two children are dead after a reported murder-suicide at a hotel in Houston's Braeswood area.

Murder-suicide at Houston hotel

What we know:

Houston Fire Captain Reyes confirmed the shooting happened at the Residence Inn by Marriot on Kirby Drive near Main Street.

Police confirmed they were called to the hotel shortly before noon on Friday.

According to a lieutenant, a 40-year-old mother shot her two children, a six-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, before turning the gun on herself.

Hotel staff said they had a guest in the room since Wednesday who they hadn't heard from. Staff members used a pass to unlock the door to the room and found the three inside.

Investigators are on the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if the shooting happened on Friday or sometime earlier.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.