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Mother, 2 kids killed in suspected murder-suicide at Braeswood hotel

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FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 3, 2026 1:32 PM CDT Published July 3, 2026 12:54 PM CDT

HOUSTON - A mother and her two children are dead after a reported murder-suicide at a hotel in Houston's Braeswood area.

Murder-suicide at Houston hotel

What we know:

Houston Fire Captain Reyes confirmed the shooting happened at the Residence Inn by Marriot on Kirby Drive near Main Street.

Police confirmed they were called to the hotel shortly before noon on Friday.

FULL: Houston police update on murder-suicide involving mother, 2 kids
FULL: Houston police update on murder-suicide involving mother, 2 kids

FULL: Houston police update on murder-suicide involving mother, 2 kids

Houston Police Lieutenant Crowson gave more information on an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel in Braeswood involving a mother and her two kids.

According to a lieutenant, a 40-year-old mother shot her two children, a six-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, before turning the gun on herself.

Hotel staff said they had a guest in the room since Wednesday who they hadn't heard from. Staff members used a pass to unlock the door to the room and found the three inside.

Investigators are on the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if the shooting happened on Friday or sometime earlier.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Fire and Police Departments.

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