15-year-old in custody after woman was shot near Atascocita

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The Brief A 49-year-old woman was shot near Atascocita. Authorities say a 15-year-old was taken in custody. It's unclear what led to the shooting.



A 15-year-old has been taken into custody after a shooting that injured a 49-year-old woman on Monday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Liles Lane in a neighborhood off of Woodland Hills Drive and Will Clayton Parkway near Atascocita.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to reports of multiple gunshots and found the woman injured.

She was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The constable’s office later said a teen was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. No one involved has been identified.