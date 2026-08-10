15-year-old in custody after woman was shot near Atascocita
HOUSTON - A 15-year-old has been taken into custody after a shooting that injured a 49-year-old woman on Monday morning, authorities say.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Liles Lane in a neighborhood off of Woodland Hills Drive and Will Clayton Parkway near Atascocita.
Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to reports of multiple gunshots and found the woman injured.
She was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The constable’s office later said a teen was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. No one involved has been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.