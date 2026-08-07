League City stabbing: Son accused of stabbing his mother to death, father in critical condition

The Brief An investigation is underway after a son is accused of fatally stabbing his own mother and critically injuring his father on Friday evening in League City, officials said. According to officials, the stabbing happened inside a home in the Oaks of Clear Creek neighborhood. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman with multiple stab wounds.



An investigation is underway after a son is accused of fatally stabbing his own mother and critically injuring his father on Friday evening in League City, officials said.

League City stabbing: Son allegedly stabs his own mother, father, 1 confirmed dead

What we know:

According to officials, the stabbing happened inside a home in the Oaks of Clear Creek neighborhood.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman with multiple stab wounds.

Photo from the scene

Authorities said both were taken to the hospital. The mother was pronounced dead at the hospital. The father is in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, who authorities said is at least 17 years old and who has been identified as the victim's son, was barricaded inside the home when officers arrived.

Officials stated they were eventually able to remove him from the home and place him under arrest.

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm whether it was the mother or father who was killed in the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.

The suspect's name has not been released.