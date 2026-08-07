3 persons of interest sought in deadly northeast Houston shooting of Floydrick Washington
HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three persons of interest in the deadly shooting of Floydrick Washington, who was killed while stopped at a red light in northeast Houston.
Houston shooting: Family members searching for answers following deadly shooting
What they're saying:
"My brother was an amazing person. He was a giver, he was a lover, he was caring, very compassionate," said Floydrick Washington's sister Dewamica Washington.
"He was the best brother ever," said Monique Washington. "He was the best father ever, the best uncle, good friend."
What we know:
Floydrick was shot and killed while stopped at a red light at Laura Koppe and Hirsch Road on April 22. It's not clear if he was the intended target or a random victim.
On Friday, Houston police released photos of three men described by police as persons of interest, not suspects at this time, and are only wanted for questioning.
Police say the video of the three unknown males was at an apartment complex on Bennington shortly before the shooting.
Floydrick's loved ones say they just want answers.
"If I saw the person who did it, I would ask them why," said Floydrick's daughter, Nevaeh Washington. "He would do no harm to nobody. He was giving, he was caring, he would have done anything for them."
What you can do:
If you recognize the three men, contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Family members of Floydrick Washington, Houston Police Department