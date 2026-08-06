The Brief Two-year-old Annelise Camp passed away on Monday. She had been hospitalized since a Memorial Day drowning incident in Houston. A Celebration of Life will be held in Houston on August 12.



Two-year-old Annelise Camp has passed away more than two months after a drowning incident in Houston, her family says.

According to an update from her family, Annelise passed away on Monday.

"Annelise is now with Jesus. While our hearts are broken, we trust in His perfect love, His faithfulness, and His promises. We know she is fully healed and experiencing the joy of being in His presence," her family wrote.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Annelise in Houston on August 12. Arrangements are still being finalized.

2-year-old hospitalized after drowning incident

The backstory:

According to her father, the family was visiting relatives on Memorial Day when Annelise somehow returned to a hotel pool after taking off her life jacket.

Family members pulled her from the water and began CPR before first responders arrived.

Johnston Camp told FOX 26 it took nearly an hour before his daughter’s heartbeat returned.

The family was at the center of a legal and medical battle as they requested to delay brain death testing at a Houston hospital and sought transfer to another facility. In late June, she was transfered to a hospital in New Orleans.