Houston family seeks more time for toddler hospitalized after Memorial Day drowning incident

The Brief A two-and-a-half-year-old girl remains hospitalized after a Memorial Day drowning incident. Her family has obtained a temporary restraining order as brain death testing approaches, and they seek a transfer to another hospital. Texas Children’s says its team is exhausting all medically viable options while the case raises broader questions about medical ethics and family decision-making.



The family of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl hospitalized after a Memorial Day drowning incident is asking a court for more time as doctors prepare to conduct brain death testing later this week.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the child's condition, but also because it raises difficult questions about medical ethics, end-of-life decision-making and the role courts can play when families and medical providers disagree.

Annelise Camp has been receiving treatment at Texas Children's Hospital since the incident. Her parents say they remain hopeful and are working to transfer her to another facility while pursuing legal action to keep treatment options available.

What happened to Annelise Camp?

What we know:

According to her father, Johnston Camp, the family was visiting relatives on Memorial Day when Annelise somehow returned to a hotel pool after taking off her life jacket.

Family members pulled her from the water and began CPR before first responders arrived.

Camp told FOX 26 it took nearly an hour before Annelise's heartbeat returned. Since then, she has remained hospitalized at Texas Children's.

Camp said the family became concerned after a physician recommended Annelise be declared brain dead two days after she was admitted to the hospital. The family believes additional time could make a difference.

"If there's that one percent chance or that five percent chance of results, we're going to take it," Camp said.

He also told FOX 26 that his family wants to ensure Annelise is given every possible opportunity to recover.

"If you give her the best opportunity, and she makes it, and she survives, and she keeps progressing, she's going to have a lifelong of testimonies," he said.

Brain death testing for Annelise

What Court Documents say:

Court records show the family obtained a temporary restraining order in Harris County.

According to court documents reviewed by FOX 26, a subsequent agreement between the family and Texas Children's Hospital allows brain death testing to move forward while maintaining supportive care pending a June 11 hearing.

The agreement states brain death testing is expected to begin Friday, June 5, or as soon as clinical criteria are met.

The documents also indicate Texas Children's agreed to cooperate with efforts to transfer Annelise to another medically appropriate facility willing to accept her.

A hearing on the family's request for additional relief is scheduled for June 11.

It's Complicated:

FOX 26 spoke with Dr. Heidi Russell, a medical ethics expert with Rice University's Baker Institute, about why disagreements sometimes arise between families and medical teams in cases involving severe neurological injury.

Russell said families and physicians may be approaching the same situation from different perspectives.

"The family has not had much time to grieve and process," Russell said. "So there is, I can imagine, a tremendous amount of hope remaining in them that if given a little bit more time, maybe the outcome will be different."

Russell also noted that decisions involving brain death determinations are rarely made by a single physician.

Instead, they often involve multiple medical professionals, hospital leadership, attorneys and medical ethicists.

She said courts sometimes become involved when families seek additional time or when disputes arise regarding treatment decisions.

What they're saying:

Texas Children's Hospital declined to discuss the specifics of Annelise's case but provided the following statement to FOX 26:

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family and their loved ones. Our expert and dedicated clinical team is exhausting all medically viable options and we continue to work hard to honor the family's wishes during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to comment further."

What's next:

Brain death testing is expected to begin Friday, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Annelise's family says it is continuing efforts to identify another hospital that may be willing to accept her for further treatment.

A hearing in Harris County court is scheduled for June 11.

For now, Camp says his family's focus remains on giving their daughter every possible chance.

"We're going to take it," he said, referring to even the smallest possibility of improvement.