The Brief Jason Gaines is charged with child grooming in Austin County. The Houston Fire Department confirms he is a firefighter. He has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.



A Houston firefighter was arrested over the weekend on a charge of child grooming, officials confirm.

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department confirmed that Jason Gaines was arrested Saturday at Station 90 on a charge out of Austin County.

Gaines has been with the department for more than 22 years.

HFD says he has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details of the allegations against Gaines are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.