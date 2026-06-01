Man shot, killed in Houston's East End hour after being detained in trespassing incident

One man was shot and killed in the East End area shortly after being detained and released at a trespassing scene an hour before, Houston police say.

East End deadly shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Horelica says officers were called to a home of a man in the backyard.

When police arrived, they found two men at the scene and detained them. One man was arrested and charged with trespassing by the Harris County District Attorney's office in the incident. The second man was released by police.

Lt. Horelica reports around 9 p.m., officers were called to a shooting incident on Canal Street. At the scene, officers learned the victim who was shot was the same male who was released in the trespassing incident nearly an hour ago.

Witnesses reportedly attempted CPR and called 911. Houston Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police are not sure if the two incidents are related.