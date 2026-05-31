New Caney homeowner finds 15-year-old boy fatally shot outside residence

The Brief A homeowner found a person dead in front of their residence late Saturday night. Authorities confirmed the victim was a 15-year-old boy. Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A teenage boy was found shot and killed outside a home in New Caney late Saturday night. Montgomery County authorities are turning to the public for any information.

New Caney: Homeowner finds teen killed

What we know:

The sheriff's office says they received a 911 call from a homeowner on Stevens Road off Highway 59 and McCleskey Road. The homeowner had just returned and found a deceased person in front of the home.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been shot. Life-saving measures were taken, but the teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. He is only described as a Black 15-year-old boy.

There is no information available regarding any suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 936-538-5900

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)