New Caney homeowner finds 15-year-old boy fatally shot outside residence
NEW CANEY, Texas - A teenage boy was found shot and killed outside a home in New Caney late Saturday night. Montgomery County authorities are turning to the public for any information.
New Caney: Homeowner finds teen killed
What we know:
The sheriff's office says they received a 911 call from a homeowner on Stevens Road off Highway 59 and McCleskey Road. The homeowner had just returned and found a deceased person in front of the home.
Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been shot. Life-saving measures were taken, but the teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified. He is only described as a Black 15-year-old boy.
There is no information available regarding any suspects or a motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 936-538-5900
- Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office