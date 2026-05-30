3 shot, 1 dead at large party in northeast Harris County

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The Brief One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a large party early Saturday morning, the Harris Count Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rubilee Lane near Smith Road and Old Humble. The victim's identity has not been released.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting at a large party in the northeastern part of the county early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Rubilee Lane near Smith Road and Old Humble around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving deputies found a large party and three gunshot victims.

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not say if any arrests have been made.