Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Walnut Bend Lane, suspect detained

The Brief Houston police investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening, officials said. According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane. Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. A suspect has been detained and is claiming self-defense, officials said.



Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.

Walnut Bend shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane.

Photo from the scene.

Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said they got a description of the suspect, started searching the apartment parking lot.

As they were doing that, officials said they saw a man matching the description of the shooter.

Authorities approached the man, and he said he was the suspect and it was self-defense.

That man was detained by authorities.

A preliminary information indicated the suspect was in a red car that pulled up to the entrance of the apartment complex where some kind of fight with the victim occurred.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what caused the fight to occur.

The victim or suspect suspect has not been identified by authorities.