Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Walnut Bend Lane, suspect detained
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.
Walnut Bend shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting
What we know:
According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane.
Photo from the scene.
Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said they got a description of the suspect, started searching the apartment parking lot.
As they were doing that, officials said they saw a man matching the description of the shooter.
Authorities approached the man, and he said he was the suspect and it was self-defense.
That man was detained by authorities.
A preliminary information indicated the suspect was in a red car that pulled up to the entrance of the apartment complex where some kind of fight with the victim occurred.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on what caused the fight to occur.
The victim or suspect suspect has not been identified by authorities.
The Source: Houston Police Department