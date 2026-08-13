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Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Walnut Bend Lane, suspect detained

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Houston
Updated August 13, 2026 9:49 PM CDT Published August 13, 2026 8:11 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Houston police investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.
    • According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane.
    • Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
    • A suspect has been detained and is claiming self-defense, officials said.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.

Walnut Bend shooting: Houston police investigating deadly shooting

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Walnut Bend Lane and Meadowglen Lane. 

Photo from the scene. 

Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Authorities said they got a description of the suspect, started searching the apartment parking lot. 

As they were doing that, officials said they saw a man matching the description of the shooter. 

Authorities approached the man, and he said he was the suspect and it was self-defense. 

That man was detained by authorities. 

A preliminary information indicated the suspect was in a red car that pulled up to the entrance of the apartment complex where some kind of fight with the victim occurred. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what caused the fight to occur. 

The victim or suspect suspect has not been identified by authorities. 

The Source: Houston Police Department 

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