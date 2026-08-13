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Houston ISD superintendent responds to teacher's viral video: 'That is why we're here'

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FOX 26 Houston
Houston ISD
Published August 13, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 5:22 PM CDT
Houston ISD Superintendent reacts to Wheatley HS Teacher's viral video
Houston ISD Superintendent reacts to Wheatley HS Teacher's viral video

Houston ISD Superintendent reacts to Wheatley HS Teacher's viral video

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles addressed the viral video of a Wheatley High School Teacher who said his students couldn't read or write. Watch the full video here. 

The Brief

    • Houston ISD announced that it has more than doubled the number of schools earning A or B accountability ratings.
    • Superintendent Mike Miles responded to a HISD teacher's emotional video, stating the teacher's concern has been a concern for years.
    • The teacher went viral on social media claiming his senior students struggled with a reading assignment.

HOUSTON - When FOX 26 asked Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles about a teacher's viral video concerning students, Miles' response started with a question of his own: "Is that new information?"

Houston ISD superintendent responds to teacher video

Big picture view:

The response came during a press conference Thursday regarding the district's new accountability ratings for its schools. The district says it has more than doubled the number of schools earning A or B accountability ratings since 2023.

According to a press release, Wheatley High School was among the schools with an A rating. They said in 2019, Wheatley received its seventh consecutive failing accountability rating, triggering a law that required the state to either close the campus or replace HISD's Board of Trustees, setting in motion the legal process that ultimately resulted in the state intervention in 2023. 

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Houston ISD says district more than doubles number of A and B-rated schools since 2023
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Houston ISD says district more than doubles number of A and B-rated schools since 2023

The Houston Independent School District says the district has more than doubled the number of schools earning an A or B accountability rating since 2023 in the 2026 Texas Education Agency accountability system.

What they're saying:

Regarding Wheatley's rating, FOX 26 reporter Jillian Hartmann asked the superintendent for his response to a teacher at the school who went viral online stating his students struggled to complete an assignment.

Miles says the teacher's message is not "new information" and has been a concern for years.

"I don't think that's new information. The sentiment, I think, we all [shared] for four years, or three years, the sentiment that there are students who need support," Miles says. "There were many more students who could not read at grade-level or do math at grade-level. That is why we're here. This is serious."

Miles goes on to say the situation described in the video is why the district is "pushing kids too hard" and that the students are rising to expectations.

"People say we're moving too fast, people can't catch up. People say the expectations are too hard, we have a sense of time, we're pushing kids too hard," Miles said. "Yes, we are raising expectations and, guess what? The kids have risen to the level of expectation, so that we don't have as many situations as that."

HISD teacher's viral video

The backstory:

In a social media video posted Tuesday, Wheatley High School teacher Darius Williams shares his experience with his senior students.

Williams says the students were assigned two paragraphs to read and a sentence to write. According to him, however, the students struggled to complete the assignment.

"I gave them the scenario, we annotated together, I gave them the answers before we even had the problem, and they couldn't do it," Williams said. "I have seniors who simply cannot read, and seniors who cannot write."

Houston ISD teacher's viral video sparks concern
Houston ISD teacher's viral video sparks concern

Houston ISD teacher's viral video sparks concern

A Houston ISD teacher has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about his concern for his students within the first few days of school. FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann explains.

According to Wheatley High School's online staff directory, Darius Williams is listed as an NES CTE teacher in a non-foundational program of study.

The Texas Education Agency says a "non-foundational" teacher teaches elective, specialized, or enrichment subjects instead of core academic courses.

MORE: Houston ISD teacher posts emotional video on students' reading ability

The Source: FOX 26 was present during Houston ISD's press conference on Wednesday. Informaiton in this report also comes from previous FOX 26 reporting.

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