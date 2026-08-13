Houston Rockets announce 2026–27 regular season schedule

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The Brief Season Kickoff: The Houston Rockets open the 2026–27 regular season at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 21, following two preseason games in Macao vs. Dallas (Oct. 9 and Oct. 11) and a home preseason finale against Oklahoma City on Oct. 15. National TV & Cup Play: Houston will feature in 21 national broadcasts (including Amazon Prime, ESPN, NBC/Peacock), alongside four Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games against Dallas, Utah, Denver, and Phoenix. Broadcast Coverage: Space City Home Network and SCHN+ will carry every preseason and regular season game (except nine exclusive national broadcasts), with radio coverage on SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH.



The NBA has officially released the schedule for the Houston Rockets' 2026–27 regular season.

The Rockets officially open their regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, against the Dallas Mavericks for Opening Night presented by Toyota. They follow that up on Friday, Oct. 23, facing the San Antonio Spurs at the Moody Center in Austin.

Key Highlights & Dates

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 31: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 31, 2026 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloadi Expand

Preseason Overseas: Houston kicks off preseason action with two games against the Dallas Mavericks in Macao on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 as part of The NBA China Games 2026. This marks the team's first trip to China since 2016 and their first overseas games since playing in Japan in 2019.

Preseason Finale: The Rockets finish their preseason schedule at home on Oct. 15 against Oklahoma City.

National TV Exposure: The team is scheduled for 21 national broadcasts this season—including five on Amazon Prime, five on ESPN, nine on NBC/Peacock, and two on Peacock.

Emirates NBA Cup: Group play features four key matchups: at Dallas (Oct. 30), vs. Utah (Nov. 13), at Denver (Nov. 20), and vs. Phoenix (Nov. 25).

Changes to the Fan Experience and Ticket Sales

Fans heading to Toyota Center this season will notice a few adjustments to game nights, starting with start times. Standard tipoff for Rockets home games has been pushed back 30 minutes, moving from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the organization is expanding its "Red Rush 90" pregame program to every home game after introducing it during last year's postseason. During the 90-minute window between doors opening and tip-off, attendees wearing Rockets apparel receive half-off pricing on select concessions, including domestic beers, Pepsi products, hot dogs, popcorn, and pretzels.