Pasadena Police Department releases statement regarding employees involved in Flock camera misuse

The Brief The Pasadena Police Department has released a statement following a sergeant resigning following the misuse of Flock cameras. As FOX 26 reported in July, Pasadena Police Sergeant Michael Palitz resigned before Pasadena Police could complete an internal affairs investigation, according to Pasadena City Council Member Emmanuel Guerrero.



The Pasadena Police Department has released a statement following a sergeant resigning following the misuse of Flock cameras.

Pasadena Police Department responds regarding employees involved in misuse of Flock cameras

What they're saying:

In a statement on Wednesday, the Pasadena Police Department said, "The Pasadena Police Department confirms that both the administrative and criminal investigations arising from allegations made by two employees against one another have been completed.

Both employees resigned prior to the completion of the administrative investigation; therefore, no formal disciplinary action was taken. Accordingly, the administrative investigation is confidential under Texas law and will not be released by the Department.

As part of the criminal investigation, both matters were presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for review. In one matter, the District Attorney’s Office declined prosecution. In the other, the matter was resolved through and agreement requiring the individual to surrender his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) peace officer license in lieu of criminal prosecution.

The Department will not be issuing any further public statements regarding this matter, as both the administrative and criminal investigations have concluded and neither individual is employed by the Pasadena Police Department."

The backstory:

As FOX 26 reported in July, Pasadena Police Sergeant Michael Palitz resigned before Pasadena Police could complete an internal affairs investigation, according to Pasadena City Council Member Emmanuel Guerrero.

"My understanding of the investigation, he would use it to specifically track another female officer, and the system, after so much usage, pinged his specific account, raising a red flag," Guerrero said.

Back in July, Thomas Schoenbein, the Mayor of Pasadena, released a statement saying, "The City of Pasadena is aware of the information being shared about an ongoing investigation involving a former employee of the Pasadena Police Department. While we can confirm that this investigation was started in May of 2026, we will not discuss the issue further in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to comply with applicable laws. My office or the City has not authorized the release of any statements regarding ongoing investigations.



We are committed to maintaining the integrity of our organization and the confidence our residents place in us. As such, the City of Pasadena stands with our dedicated police officers who work every day to uphold the highest standards and keep our community safe."