Bellaire attempted armored vehicle robbery: Court documents reveal new details

The Brief Court documents are revealing new details following an attempted armored vehicle robbery that occurred last week in Bellaire. Officials say one suspect involved in the incident, Danaya Pope, 20, is facing three charges: two charges of tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impede and one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Another suspect who authorities said was involved, Ayden Bazy, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.



Court documents are revealing new details following an attempted armored vehicle robbery that occurred last week in Bellaire.

New details released in Houston armored vehicle robbery

What we know:

Officials say one suspect involved in the incident, Danaya Pope, 20, is facing three charges: two charges of tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impede and one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Court documents say she was the driver of a Mercedes that took the suspects from the robbery scene to a car wash and attempted to pay someone to clean out blood from the vehicle. Pope's bond has been set at $700,000.

Another suspect who authorities said was involved, Ayden Bazy, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Bazy remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The backstory:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road on August 4.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an armored car driver was going into a business in the area, came back out, and the suspects approached the driver and sprayed him with bear spray to try and rob him of the cash from the business.

That's when, authorities said, the armored guard fired several shots and at least two suspects were struck.

Authorities said there was a truck outside the business prior to the robbery that was idling and that caused the guard's sense of awareness to go up before he came out of the building and was approached.

Houston police said officers were able to get a description of the vehicle involved in the robbery, and it was determined to be a Mercedes.

During the search for the Mercedes, authorities said they received a call from an emergency care clinic in the Galleria area reporting that a white Mercedes had pulled up and dropped off two males, ages 15 or 16) with gunshot wounds. Bazy and another teen were taken to Texas Children's Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Authorities said further investigation led them to the Mercedes being located at a car wash in North Houston.

Officials said several people were found inside the vehicle trying to clean up the blood inside the vehicle and tampering with evidence. Those people were taken into custody.

Houston police said the guard who was attacked is a little shook up, but is expected to be OK.

What's next:

Pope is scheduled to appear again in court on September 22.