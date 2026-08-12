The Brief All southbound lanes of Highway 288 are closed from north of Beltway 8 to Clear Creek. Police say a single vehicle crashed, and the driver was pronounced dead. Drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.



There is complete closure on the southbound lanes of Highway 288 after a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

SH-288 lanes closed

Pearland Police Department reports a single car crashed on the highway just south of Beltway 8. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of Highway 288 from north of the Beltway until Clear Creek are closed at this time. Police say the closures are expected to be in place for a prolonged time.

Drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.

SH-288 northbound lanes are open and both directions of the SH 288 Toll Road are unaffected by this incident.