Thief targets Houston-area non-profit that's saved more than 100,000 pets from euthanasia

The Brief Rescued Pets Movement has saved more lives on the euthanasia list at BARC and Harris County Pets than any other rescue group in the area. Since 2013, the non-profit has pulled more than 100,000 dogs and cats from the two municipal shelters and transported them to other states like Colorado to find forever homes.



Rescued Pets Movement has saved more lives on the euthanasia list at BARC and Harris County Pets than any other rescue group in the area.

Since 2013, the non-profit has pulled more than 100,000 dogs and cats from the two municipal shelters and transported them to other states like Colorado to find forever homes.

What they're saying:

That lifesaving work doesn't seem to matter to a young man helping himself to the rescue's foster bin that sits outside the shelter. It's filled with much-needed items for fosters to pick up after hours. The man loads up a cart he's pulling on his bicycle, and it's all caught on camera.

"We thought maybe he was struggling and needed assistance, but this was not the right thing to do," said Lisa Garrison, Director of Development for Rescued Pets Movement.

There's a sign on the bin stating if you do need assistance caring for your pet come inside, we will do our best to help you. Instead, the man on the bicycle broke the lock and emptied the bin.

The non-profit is hoping to purchase a steel box and bolt it into the concrete. That would cost around $1,700.

The non-profit is asking for donations and hopes to turn the theft into a positive by offering a food drive for pet owners in need. Click here to support the non-profit.