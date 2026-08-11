Mother charged after 2-year-old toddler was found unresponsive, mother's boyfriend also charged

The Brief A mother has been charged in connection with 2-year-old toddler who was sent to the hospital last week. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Jazmin Cisneros, 28, has been charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a couple approached constable deputies at a Spring gas station last Thursday night seeking help for an unresponsive toddler.



A mother has been charged in connection with 2-year-old toddler who was sent to the hospital last week.

Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with 2-year-old toddler who was found unresponsive

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Jazmin Cisneros, 28, has been charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury.

What we don't know:

The child's name has not been released by authorities.

The backstory:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a couple approached constable deputies at a Spring gas station last Thursday night seeking help for an unresponsive toddler.

Precinct 4 authorities started helping the child until paramedics arrived. She was then taken to a hospital and medical personnel reportedly found "multiple life-threatening injuries."

The toddler was then flown to another hospital for surgery. She was last said to be in critical condition.

Officials say Cisneros and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez, directed law enforcement to the home where the toddler allegedly became unresponsive. Officials investigated the home on Rendevous Court, less than five minutes from the Exxon gas station.

Gerardo Gonzalez

It was then determined that Gonzalez had assaulted the toddler multiple times, causing her injuries.

According to court records, Gonzalez allegedly admitted to striking the toddler and stomping on her. Records also say the child is not expected to survive her injuries.

Gonzalez has been charged with injury to a child — serious bodily injury and has been booked into the Harris County Jail. Records show his bond has been set at $1 million.

What they're saying:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "Our thoughts are with this young toddler as she continues to fight for her life. Cases involving children are among the most heartbreaking first responders encounter, and we remain committed to seeking justice on her behalf."