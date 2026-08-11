The Brief Firefighters responded to a trash fire in southeast Houston. A massive plume of smoke is rising. It's unclear how the fire started.



A massive plume of smoke is rising from a trash fire in southeast Houston.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. near Goodyear Drive and the La Porte Freeway, just outside the I-610 Loop.

The Houston Fire Department has responded to the scene, according to their incidents board.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time how the fire started.

FOX 26 is gathering more details. Check back for updates.