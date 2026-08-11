Smoke rises from southeast Houston trash fire
HOUSTON - A massive plume of smoke is rising from a trash fire in southeast Houston.
What we know:
The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. near Goodyear Drive and the La Porte Freeway, just outside the I-610 Loop.
The Houston Fire Department has responded to the scene, according to their incidents board.
What we don't know:
It's unclear at this time how the fire started.
FOX 26 is gathering more details. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department active incidents board and visuals from the scene.