Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Smoke rises from southeast Houston trash fire

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated August 11, 2026 7:57 AM CDT Published August 11, 2026 7:48 AM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to a trash fire in southeast Houston.
    • A massive plume of smoke is rising.
    • It's unclear how the fire started.

HOUSTON - A massive plume of smoke is rising from a trash fire in southeast Houston.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. near Goodyear Drive and the La Porte Freeway, just outside the I-610 Loop.

The Houston Fire Department has responded to the scene, according to their incidents board.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time how the fire started.

FOX 26 is gathering more details. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department active incidents board and visuals from the scene.

HoustonHarris County