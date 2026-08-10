Teen passenger shot in Houston on I-45 near Airtex
HOUSTON - A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in traffic on Sunday night, authorities say.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. According to police, at least three people were in a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Airtex Drive when someone pulled up next to them and opened fire.
The pickup truck stopped near Glenborough Drive and Northborough Drive, just off of I-45.
Police driving in the area spotted the truck that had been struck by gunfire and found the back passenger injured.
The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. There is no description of the vehicle that shots were fired from.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.