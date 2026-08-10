The Brief A teen was shot in a pickup truck in north Houston on Sunday night. Police say someone on I-45 opened fire on the vehicle. No one involved has been identified.



A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in traffic on Sunday night, authorities say.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. According to police, at least three people were in a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Airtex Drive when someone pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The pickup truck stopped near Glenborough Drive and Northborough Drive, just off of I-45.

Police driving in the area spotted the truck that had been struck by gunfire and found the back passenger injured.

The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. There is no description of the vehicle that shots were fired from.