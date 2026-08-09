Houston weather: Scattered rain, high heat ahead of dry mid-week trend

The Brief Deep Gulf moisture brings hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms through Monday, with brief street flooding and lightning possible in stronger storms. Highs will reach the mid-90s with heat index values over 100°F before a hotter, drier pattern arrives mid-week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical disturbances, but dry air and wind shear are expected to limit significant development.



Deep Gulf moisture keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend and into Monday.

Daily rain chances

Rain will be hit-or-miss, with warm and humid conditions in between the storms.

A few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain over a short period of time. Brief street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible underneath the stronger storms.

Always be ready to get inside quickly if lightning develops in your area.

7-Day Forecast

Daily highs reach the mid 90s, with heat index values above 100 away from scattered storms. A hotter and drier pattern could return by the middle of next week as rain chances begin to decrease and temps could ramp back into the upper 90s.

Tropical Outlook

Tropical storms and hurricanes could develop over the next week, but chances are low. Tropical waves are common during this time of the hurricane season, but will likely not survive due to unfavorable conditions like dry air and wind shear. There are currently two areas for possible development by the National Hurricane Center. One with a low chance for development and another with a medium chance during the end of the upcoming week. Continue to stay alert as hurricane season runs through the end of November.