Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Channelview

The Brief A motorcycle reportedly struck a vehicle on Dell Dale Street Sunday. The biker was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.



A motorcyclist died on Sunday after a crash involving a vehicle in the Channelview area.

Fatal Channelview motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. on Dell Dale Street, just south of Wallisville Road.

The crash temporarily blocked the soutbound lanes of Dell Dale near Hidden Chase and Hidden Park Drives.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a Mercedes-Benz was going north on Dell Dale and started making a left onto Hidden Park Drive. A Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was going south on Dell Dale and struck the Mercedes while the Mercedes was making that left turn.

The motorcyclist reportedly went airborne and fell at the intersection. A paramedic pronounced the biker deceased shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials say the Mercedes driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified at this time.