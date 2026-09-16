Diesel prices hit record high in Texas, putting pressure on truckers and consumers

The Brief Diesel prices have hit a record high in Texas, topping $6 a gallon. It's putting a significant financial strain on truck drivers and small trucking companies. The Texas Trucking Association warns the rising costs could also impact consumers as businesses face higher shipping expenses.



Diesel prices have hit a record high in Texas, topping $6 a gallon and putting a significant financial strain on truck drivers and small trucking companies.

What we know:

Truckers say they are paying thousands of dollars a week to keep their vehicles on the road. The Texas Trucking Association warns the rising costs could also impact consumers as businesses face higher shipping expenses.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, diesel averaged around $3.30 per gallon in Texas in 2025. As of Sept. 14, 2026, the average price had climbed to $6.02 per gallon — nearly double last year's average.

Truckers react to high diesel prices

FOX 26 stopped by a local truck stop in Houston, where drivers expressed frustration over the rising costs.

Tyrell Robinson, an independent truck driver with more than eight years of experience, said he has never seen diesel prices this high.

"It's insane. It's really hindered a lot of us drivers out here, for sure," Robinson said. "Rates are low and plus the fuel is high."

Robinson said he is spending more than $3,000 a week out of pocket on diesel, averaging about $3,500 weekly.

He recently traveled from Sacramento, California, where he said diesel was around $8.15 a gallon. When he arrived in Houston, he found prices were still more than $6.

"Never seen a price like this, never," Robinson said.

Despite the financial challenges, Robinson said he plans to keep trucking and hopes prices will eventually improve.

Small trucking companies and independent drivers hit hard

John Esparza with the Texas Trucking Association said rising diesel prices are impacting trucking companies of all sizes, but independent contractors and smaller businesses are especially vulnerable.

Unlike drivers employed by larger companies, independent owner-operators often pay for fuel directly out of their own pockets.

Esparza explained that many drivers agree to a shipping rate before transporting freight. When diesel prices increase after that agreement, the additional fuel costs can cut into their earnings.

"When we're seeing such large increases in the amount of fuel week over week, sometimes day over day, that really hurts that driver," Esparza said.

He added that roughly 80% to 85% of the trucking industry consists of small companies, which may have a harder time recovering from significant increases in operating costs.

How higher diesel prices could impact consumers

The Texas Trucking Association said rising diesel prices could have a trickle-down effect on consumers because trucks transport the vast majority of goods across the country.

From groceries to clothing and household essentials, nearly everything consumers purchase relies on trucking at some point during transportation.

Esparza said even goods transported by planes, trains or ships typically require trucks to complete part of the delivery process.

As trucking companies face higher fuel expenses, retailers could see increased shipping costs, which may eventually be passed along to shoppers.

"The cost of shipping will be reflected in the price of that product," Esparza said.

Rising prices come ahead of holiday shopping season

The Texas Trucking Association said the timing of the diesel price increase is particularly concerning as the industry prepares for the busy holiday season.

Esparza explained that September is typically when trucking companies begin transporting merchandise intended for holiday shopping, including Christmas gifts.

He said seasonal changes in refinery production could also contribute to higher fuel prices as some refineries shift production toward heating oil.

Esparza also pointed to overseas developments as another factor contributing to the increase.

The association said diesel prices could continue to rise in the near term, creating additional challenges for truckers, retailers and consumers.

For drivers like Robinson, the hope is that prices will eventually come down.

"I just hope it gets better," Robinson said. "I've been doing it for so long, so I'm gonna stick with it."