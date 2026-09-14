Talarico leads Paxton in new Texas Senate poll, but race shifts among older voters

The Brief Talarico leads 48%-44% among all likely Texas voters in a new AARP poll. Paxton leads 53%-40% among voters age 50 and older. According to the poll, 84% of voters 50+ say they are extremely motivated to vote, compared with 70% of voters under 50.



The race for U.S. Senate in Texas is getting national attention as Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico continue to campaign across the state. A new AARP poll shows Talarico in a slight lead over Paxton, but Paxton has an advantage over older voters.

AARP survey results

What we know:

The poll, released Sept.10, shows Talarico in the lead with 48% of all likely voters support compared with 44% for Paxton.

But the numbers change among older voters. Paxton leads Talarico 53% to 40% among voters 50 and older, a 13-point difference. The survey found that older voters are more motivated to vote. Eighty-four percent of voters age 50 and older said they were "extremely" motivated to vote, compared to 70% of voters under 50.

The survey questioned 895 likely Texas voters from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percent.

The new polling comes as both candidates continue to campaign around the state and in the Houston area. Talarico spent the Sunday in Houston campaigning during a rally at TSU in the Third Ward.

What's next:

On Monday, Paxton will be in Beaumont to continue his Protecting the Texas Promise Tour. The event begins at noon.