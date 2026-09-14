Houston weather: Heat advisory issued Monday amid scattered storm chances

The Brief Heat Advisory Today with scattered storms Hot all week, but a possible drop in humidity late week Tropics remain mostly quiet



Although there is a chance of scattered storms moving into the Houston-area Monday, the heat is still on the rise.

Hot with storms today

Monday will be hot, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values as high as 105–110. Scattered showers and storms should develop near the coast and spread inland this afternoon. Coverage will be hit-and-miss, but a few storms could bring heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Steamy with spotty storms

Hot and humid conditions continue through the week, with isolated storms possible each day. Daily highs will reach the 90s with lows in the upper 70s, but we may have a slight drop in humidity late this week.

Quiet Atlantic

The tropics remain mostly quiet, with no threats to the Gulf Coast. A disturbance in the central Atlantic is being monitored, but it has only a low chance of developing. It is very far from Texas and not a concern.