Teen found safe after going missing in Katy

The Brief Harris County authorities were looking for a missing 15-year-old. The teen was last seen Tuesday night in a Katy neighborhood. State officials say the teen has been found safe.



A teen boy was reportedly found safe after he was reported missing in the Katy area.

Katy: Missing teen found

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday that a teen had gone missing at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the Katy area.

County law enforcement and the Texas Center for the Missing later shared that the teen had been found safe.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.