Houston shooting: Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of apartment leasing manager, agent

The Brief Derrick Duane Jackson, 53, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of a 47-year-old man and 67-year-old woman. Houston police said the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex leasing office on Ella Lee Lane. Court documents state Jackson confessed to shooting the leasing manager and leasing agent during an argument over his lease terms.



Houston police arrested a 53-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an apartment complex leasing manager and leasing agent during an argument over his lease terms, court documents stated.

Houston shooting: Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of apartment leasing manager, leasing agent

What we know:

Derrick Duane Jackson is charged with capital murder in the 228th Criminal District Court.

Derrick Duane Jackson

Officers responded to the apartment complex’s leasing office on Ella Lee Lane in Houston's Mid West neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. last Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities said they found a 47-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Jackson as a possible suspect and was later arrested.

According to court documents, Jackson confessed to shooting the leasing manager and leasing agent during an argument about the terms of his lease.

Jackson was taken to the Harris County Jail where he has been booked.

What we don't know:

Their identities were being withheld pending notification of their families by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No bond has been set for Jackson.