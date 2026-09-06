The Brief The grand prize ticket was sold at a grocery store in west Houston. Other winners can collect up to $11,813. All winning tickets from Saturday's draw have to be claimed in 180 days to get the prize money.



If you bought a Texas Lotto ticket in west Houston, you might have $7.5 million to collect.

Lotto Texas: Grand prize ticket sold in Houston

What they're saying:

According to the Texas Lottery website, the grand prize ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Kroger on Memorial Drive.

The winning numbers are 14-17-25-26-30-37.

Players with at least three of those numbers also won a cash prize ranging from $2 to over $11,000.

Lotto Texas-Texas Lottery

Tickets have to be claimed no later than 180 days after the drawing date (we did the math for you. You have until March 4, 2027, to claim your prize.)

What you can do:

Click here to learn how to claim your prize.