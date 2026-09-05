Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Sunnyside; driver arrested

The Brief Police say a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Cullen Boulevard. The driver was determined to be intoxicated. Investigators are working to determine whether other factors were involved in this incident.



A man was arrested on Friday night for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Houston's Sunnyside area.

Houston Sunnyside: Pedestrian killed in crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Friday at Cullen Boulevard and Bellfort Avenue.

Police at the scene said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was going north on Cullen. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. According to police, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Both the victim and the suspect are said to be adult men.

Investigators are looking into any other potential factors that resulted in the crash.