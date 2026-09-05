Suspect seen running from deadly north Houston shooting

The Brief A man was found dead at a residence along Gulf Bank Road late Friday night. A witness reportedly heard an argument and gunshots before seeing another man running from the scene. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Officials are looking for a suspect who was seen running from a north Houston shooting that left a man dead overnight.

Houston crime: Gulf Bank shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at a residence on Gulf Bank Road, east of Airline Drive.

Deputies at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds near a set of horse stables at the scene. Deputies and paramedics tried to help the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is only described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man.

A witness told authorities that they heard an argument between the victim and another male before hearing gunshots. The witness then reportedly saw the suspect run from the scene.

The suspect is described as a 5'7"-5'8" Hispanic male, possibly around 40 years old, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-221-600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)