The Brief Two civilians and six inmates were taken to the hospital after a crash in Polk County. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. Officials say an SUV and a TDCJ van were involved in the crash.



Eight people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an SUV and a van transporting inmates in Polk County, officials say.

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday on Business U.S. 59 at FM 1988, south of Livingston.

According to Texas DPS, a Ford Escape was traveling south on Business U.S. 59, while a Texas Department of Criminal Justice van was traveling east on FM 1988 and stopped at the stop sign.

Authorities say the driver of the TDCJ van pulled away from the stop sign into the path of the SUV, and the van was struck.

The 84-year-old driver of the SUV and a 75-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

All six inmates who were in the van were also taken to the hospital. All of their injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

The driver of the TDCJ van and two other guards on the bus were not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not indicate who was at fault in the crash.