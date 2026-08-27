Convicted serial burglar from Humble caught for the 9th time

The Brief Only on FOX, a serial convicted burglar from Humble has been caught for the 9th time. John Joseph Paiz has been accused of targeting homes under construction across several local counties for about a decade. He says John Paiz has made a living off as a career criminal. He’s been arrested about a dozen times since 2010.



Only on FOX, a serial convicted burglar from Humble has been caught for the 9th time.

Serial burglar from Humble caught again

What we know:

John Joseph Paiz has been accused of targeting homes under construction across several local counties for about a decade.

FOX 26 sat down with retired Houston Police Officer and private investigator Mark Stephens.

He says John Paiz has made a living off as a career criminal. He’s been arrested about a dozen times since 2010.

Over the past decade, he’s mainly been accused of theft and burglary – in Harris, Montgomery, Brazoria, and Fort Bend counties. According to court records, he has been convicted of burglary at least twice in Harris County, involving multiple burglaries.

Stephens says he hopes this time Paiz stays behind bars.

In this most recent arrest, Paiz was charged with burglary of habitation in Montgomery County earlier this month, which is a second degree felony.

Stephens says Paiz is currently in jail for now as no bond has been set at this time.

FOX 26 also spoke with a legal expert, Chris Tritico, about his criminal history and what Paiz could face.

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann spoke with retired Houston Police Officer and private investigator Mark Stephens and FOX 26 Legal Expert Chris Tritico.



