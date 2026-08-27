President Trump to arrive in Houston on Thursday for private fundraiser

The Brief President Trump is reported to arrive in Houston at Ellington Field on Thursday. He will attend a private fundraiser event. On Friday, President Trump will present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the historic Artemis II crew.



President Donald J. Trump will be arriving in Houston Thursday evening ahead of a ceremony at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The president is scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m. at Ellington Field, northeast of Clear Lake near the South Belt.

He is reportedly attending a private fundraiser.

Congressional Space Medal of Honor ceremony

On Friday, President Trump will present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the historic Artemis II crew.

The ceremony will be held on Friday starting at 11 a.m. where the president will be joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to recognize the four crew members.

NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed a historic 10-day mission around the Moon back on April 10.