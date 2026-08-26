Houston-area mother shot 5 times, daughter injured in northeast Houston shooting

The Brief A mother is speaking out about a terrifying experience. Houston police say a man wearing fishnets and armed with a rifle was shooting at random cars. Three people were shot. Shameeka Jones says she was shot five times and her 21-year-old daughter was shot once.



A Houston mother who was shot five times is speaking out about the terrifying experience.

Houston mother shares traumatic experience following shooting

What they're saying:

Mother describes scary experience

Shameeka Jones says she and her 21-year-old daughter were driving along North Wayside Drive in northeast Houston earlier this month when gunfire suddenly erupted.

Houston police say a man wearing fishnets and armed with a rifle was shooting at random cars. Three people were shot.

Jones says her car was hit about 15 times.

"It was just a usual day. I was taking my daughter to her hair appointment," Jones said. "And then out of nowhere, in the blink of an eye, it happened."

At first, Jones thought they had been caught in crossfire. But as the gunfire continued, she realized someone was shooting directly at their vehicle.

"I hear more shots and more shots and more shots," Jones said. "I’ll never forget the shot out of my window. That’s when I really realized, someone is shooting at the car."

Jones says her daughter then told her she could not breathe.

"I look over. I see blood," Jones said. "Didn’t realize I was shot. I look down, and I see blood from my leg, and my adrenaline pumps, and I’m like survivor mode — tunnel vision, get to safety."

Jones says her phone had been struck by a bullet, so her daughter used her own phone to call 911.

Despite being wounded, Jones drove to the nearest fire station.

"Mommy mode kicks in real fast when it comes to your kids," Jones said. "I’m like, get to my baby. Get to her. She matters. Save her."

Jones says she was shot five times — twice in the leg, twice in the abdomen and once when a bullet grazed her shoulder. Her daughter was shot once in the leg. Both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Jones says she feels lucky to be alive.

"You never imagine it’s going to be you," she said. "And then when it happens to you, it’s unimaginable."

When asked whether she thought she was going to die, Jones said, "I did. I thought I was gone. It wasn’t my time."

Jones says she did not see the gunman during the shooting and later learned about the suspect after seeing videos posted online.

Her message to the shooter is one of forgiveness.

"I forgive you," Jones said. "I forgive and I pray for you. And I just hope you get the help that you need and justice to be served."

Jones also thanked Chicken Plus employee David Lee Davis, who jumped into action and warned other drivers to stay away while the shooting was unfolding.

Jones called Davis a hero and believes his actions may have saved lives.

FOX 26 spoke with Davis about his bravery.

"I was just doing what was in my heart. I couldn't just stand there and watch. If they say I'm a hero, I'll accept that," said David Lee Davis.

What we know:

Suspect charged

Police identified the suspect as Demetri O’Neal Thomas.

At last check, Thomas remained hospitalized after he was shot by law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail review.