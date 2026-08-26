The Woodlands Fire: 1 dead following house fire, firefighter taken to hospital

The Brief One person is dead, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in The Woodlands on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, The Woodlands Fire Department received calls about smoke in the area of Mill Bend and Grogans Mill and firefighters went to investigate. Officials said, moments later, a house fire was reported near the intersection of Treeridge Place and Wild Wind Place.



One person is dead, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in The Woodlands on Wednesday afternoon.

One killed in afternoon fire in The Woodlands

What we know:

According to authorities, The Woodlands Fire Department received calls about smoke in the area of Mill Bend and Grogans Mill and firefighters went to investigate.

Officials said, moments later, a house fire was reported near the intersection of Treeridge Place and Wild Wind Place.

Photo from the scene

Authorities said as they arrived on the scene, they were met with fire through a tile roof of a detached garage.

As they entered and started battling the blaze, authorities said the second floor roof began to collapse.

Officials stated that's when they spotted a stairway in the garage going up to a second-floor apartment, and as they ascended, the flames pushed them back.

That's when, officials said, the second floor began to collapse.

Once the fire was under control, officials said they entered the second floor and found a person dead.

Authorities added a firefighter was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for heat-related issues.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the victim was not released.